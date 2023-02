Traffic backed up on I-70 following a fatal pedestrian crash Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 (Credit: CDOT)

DENVER (KDVR) — A pedestrian died in a crash Sunday night on eastbound I-70 near Pecos Street, police said.

The pedestrian died on the scene, police said.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed at Federal Boulevard due to the crash.

A CDOT camera on I-70 showed traffic backed up to west of Lowell Boulevard after the crash.

DPD posted on Twitter at 9:07 p.m. that officers were investigating and that the driver remained on the scene.

