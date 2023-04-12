Upon arriving at the scene (not pictured), the suspect opened fire on officers and a squad car, according to police. (Getty Images)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man died three days after he was struck by a trash truck while crossing against the signal.

Officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to the initial crash on April 4 at 12:15 p.m. near East Alameda Parkway and South Buckley Road. The intersection is just west of the Buckley Space Force Base.

According to APD, a man was crossing against the signal over Alameda Parkway on the east side of Buckley Road when he was struck by a Suzuki trash truck traveling eastbound.

The pedestrian was identified as a 31-year-old man. He was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Three days later on April 7, APD said the man was pronounced dead.

The man driving the truck and their passenger was uninjured in the crash.

According to APD, speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash, and no charges are expected to be filed.

This is the 14th deadly crash in Aurora this year.