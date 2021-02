DENVER (KDVR) — A woman died after being struck by a car in the 9100 block of Hampden Avenue, Denver police say.

Around 7:45 p.m. Denver police were called to the scene of a pedestrian-involved crash. Officials report the driver remained at the scene.

Police say the woman who was struck died at the scene of the crash.

This is a ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 720.913.STOP.