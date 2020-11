A Denver Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in north Denver on Friday night.

According to the Denver Police Department, the crash occurred shortly after 8:15 p.m. near West 38th Avenue and North Alcott Street.

The pedestrian died after being taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

West 38th is blocked off in the area.

The victim’s name, age and gender have not yet been released.