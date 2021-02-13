Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on I-25 in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A person died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 25 in Thornton on Saturday morning.

According to the Thornton Police Department, the crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near 84th Avenue.

TPD said that based on a preliminary investigation, it appears the pedestrian was intentionally walking on the freeway.

The southbound lanes were closed completely in the area following the crash. The interstate fully reopened about noon.

The name, age and gender of the person who was killed have not been released.