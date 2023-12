DENVER (KDVR) — A crash involving two pedestrians and a motorist resulted in serious injuries Saturday morning in Denver’s Hampden neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department.

The crash happened in the area of East Dartmouth Avenue and South Willow Street near Hamilton Middle School.

The pedestrians were both taken to a local hospital with injuries.

The driver stayed on the scene.

Hampden Avenue was closed at Willow Street. Police said people should expect delays.