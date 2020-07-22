Pedalheads: Helping kids move off training wheels and onto the open road

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A Canada-based bicycle camp for kids is making inroads in Colorado. In spite of the current COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is on the rise.

At first glance, it looks like bicycle bedlam. But it’s not. It is just a bunch of pedal heads.

“Pedalheads is a summer bike camp teaching kids how to ride, get off training wheels and then learn road safety,” Rich Vossler, Pedalheads Colorado Manager, said.

Boys and girls from 4 to 12 years old donned helmets, masks and their sweet rides to learn the ways of the road.

“The first thing we learn is what we call our ‘shoulder check sandwich.’ That’s looking over your shoulder doing a hand signal looking back over your shoulder to make sure it’s clear,” Vossler said.

In a safe and secure parking lot, under the watchful and shaded eyes of instructors, the kids were cruisin’, not for a bruisin’, just the opposite.

“We’re learning how to ride, we are learning how to ride without training wheels, then lots of mileage, then we’re working on safe riding on the road,” Vossler said.

Once the kids get the feel for the road it’s time to have a little fun on it. Groups of about 15 ride single-file on side streets accompanied by several instructors. But with all this fun going on, a little learning took place too. And that’s the point.