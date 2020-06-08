Peaceful protests underway in Denver for eleventh day

DENVER (KDVR) — For an eleventh day in a row, protesters are gathering in downtown Denver, calling for justice in the case of George Floyd.

Protests have remained peaceful over the last few days, only having one arrest since Thursday.

In response to the Denver Police Department’s handling of the protests , a lawsuit was filed against the City of Denver asking for the court to stop the police department’s use of less lethal weapons during protests.

A federal judge granted, in part, a temporary restraining order Friday night prohibiting the Denver Police Department from using projectiles and chemical weapons against peaceful protesters.

On Sunday, DPD announced several changes to use of force and body-worn camera policies that will go into effect immediately, including making it mandatory for officers to report to a supervisor if they intentionally point their gun at any person.

