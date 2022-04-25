DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver is once again considering a “pay as you throw” proposal to increase recycling and composting rates.

This waste management model would flip the incentive structure that Denver currently has.

Recycling and composting bins would be at no extra cost while the cost for trash bins for households with extra trash would increase.

The city would charge $9 per month for a small trash bin, $13 for a medium bin, and $21 for a large bin.

Denver lags behind other comparable cities and the national average for recycling and composting rates. City data shows only 26% of waste in Denver was diverted from landfills in 2020 while the national average is 34%.

The city also recently announced a goal of 50% diversion by 2027 and 70% by 2032. If 50% or higher is achieved, that would be comparable to taking more than 600,000 cars off the road.

A recent push from advocates and the success of similar programs in other cities is why this proposal is back in the works here in Denver. The proposal is scheduled to be discussed at Denver’s City Council meeting on April 26.