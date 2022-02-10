Only on FOX31 at 9: Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen on rising crime

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 sat down one-on-one with Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen on Thursday after the governor and state leaders announced a legislative package to invest in public safety.

Violent crimes in Colorado have been rising for a decade. As Denver and the metro see rising crime, FOX31 asked the chief about cracking down on crime hotspots and what he thinks about how his department and the courts are doing to quell the surge.

In the interview, Pazen pointed to “significant increases” in violent and property crime and raised concerns about repeat offenders.

Pazen addressed the ongoing issues of Union Station’s transit terminals and on public transportation throughout the city, where drug users congregate, using fentanyl among fellow riders and travelers. Meanwhile, drug violations in Colorado are at a 10-year-low.

The chief said he visits the bus terminal and the light rail platform to see for himself what’s going on.

“I make it a point to walk around and engage with individuals to hear directly from them,” Pazen said. “Where individuals recognize that there’s a lack of accountability and consequence, and that there is no consequence to this criminal behavior, there’s no changed behavior that is taking place.”

Pazen said he’s “not going to establish blame on other aspects of the criminal justice system,” but he raised concerns about repeat offenders.

“We are seeing too many instances where repeat and violent offenders are still out on our streets,” Pazen said. “So collectively we need to come together, figure out what’s working and what’s not working.”

Watch the interview on FOX31 News at 9.