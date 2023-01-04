COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The man convicted of killing Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth in 2018 has had his appeal rejected by the Colorado Appellate Courts.

In November 2019, a Teller County jury found Patrick Frazee guilty of murdering his 29-year-old fiancé on Thanksgiving Day in 2018. The charges included two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder, and one count of tampering with a deceased human body.

Frazee filed a notice to appeal his conviction in January 2020. His attorney appeared before a panel of judges from the Colorado Court of Appeals in September 2022 and called for Frazee’s murder conviction to be overturned.

Frazee’s defense team claimed that testimony from an expert witness during the trial should not have been admissible in court. However, the court disagreed.

Frazee’s guilty conviction was upheld by the appellate court in December 2022.

He will remain in jail serving his life sentence without the possibility of parole plus 156 years.