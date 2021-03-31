Patio-friendly Restaurant Week begins April 23

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Restaurant Week runs April 23 through May 2 to take advantage of warm spring weather for patio dining, Visit Denver announced on Wednesday.

During that period, hundreds of restaurants in the metro area offer multi-course dinners at three set prices: $25, $35 and $45.

Among the many restaurants participating are Lincoln’s Roadhouse on South Pearl Street in Denver, Kachina Cantina on Wazee Street and Colore Italian Restaurant in Englewood.

Reservations are encouraged for in-person dining. Delivery and to-go options are available.