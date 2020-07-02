Passenger wounded in possible random shooting on Tower Road in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department said the passenger of a vehicle driving on Tower Road was wounded in a shooting on Wednesday night.

APD said the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. near 40th and Tower Road.

The driver took the victim to a local hospital, according to authorities.

APD said the driver is not the suspect in the shooting.

The victim is expected to survive, according to APD.

If you have any information about what happened, please contact police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers for a possible reward at (720) 913-7867.