Passenger bus stopped after reports of human trafficking case onboard

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The investigation continues into what Denver Police are describing as a case of possible human trafficking.

Shortly after police said they were working on what could be a kidnapping, Denver police officers and patrol cars stopped and searched a Greyhound bus just north of Castle Rock Monday night.

A Fox News Channel photographer happened to be driving in the area and saw the bus surrounded by law enforcement officers.

Photographer Shane Anthony saw passengers standing outside the bus near Founders Parkway. He noticed police talking to passengers and searching the luggage compartment.

Denver police tell FOX31 they received a report of a possible human trafficking situation that may have originated out of state. A public information officer said the bus was stopped after a 911 call was made saying there was concern some kind of human trafficking case was taking place on the bus.

Investigators say an adult female was located and is now safe and The Denver Police Human Trafficking Unit is investigating this incident. They tell us they are also trying to develop suspect information however no one has been arrested at this time.