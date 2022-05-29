ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — As visitors flock to Rocky Mountain National Park to enjoy the mountain views on a long weekend, the park had closed America’s highest continuous paved road after it was open for only two days.

According to a tweet from RMNP at 8:40 a.m., Trail Ridge Road was closed at Rainbow Curve and the Colorado River Trailhead. The park updated the closure at 10:23 a.m., Rainbow Curve on the east side and Milner Pass on the west are also closed. The reason for the closure is due to poor weather and road conditions at the higher elevations.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has been forecasting rain showers for the metro and snow showers out west to the mountains.

As of 12 p.m., RMNP reported the road was reopened, but travelers should prepare for additional closures based on weather.

On Friday, the park announced that Trail Ridge Road was officially open for the season, but did warn weekend visitors that the rapidly changing weather on a road that climbs to 12,000 feet could change the status at any time.

“Because weather conditions may change rapidly, and winter weather is forecast for higher elevations this holiday weekend, including freezing temperatures and some snow accumulation, park visitors should be prepared to adjust travel plans accordingly and are encouraged to call the park’s Trail Ridge Road recorded status phone line at (970) 586-1222,” a spokesperson for park services said in a statement.

For more information on park entry and closures, visit the park’s website.