Parts of Rocky Mountain National Park will reopen Friday

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Parts of RMNP that have been closed due to the East Troublesome Fire will reopen Friday according to park officials.

Wild Basin, Longs Peak, Lily Lake, Twin Sisters, Lumpy Ridge and US 34 through the Fall River Entrance to Many Parks Curve and Endovalley Road are set to reopen. The reopening includes roads, parking areas and trails in these areas.

Old Fall River Road will be open to bicycles, leashed pets and walkers, park officials announced.

Much of RMNP remains closed, including the entire west side.

Areas still closed on the east side of the park:

US 36 past the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center to Deer Ridge Junction (includes the Beaver Meadows Entrance)

Bear Lake Road

North Boundary, North Fork and Mirror Lake Trails

Mummy Pass

Stormy Pass

Commanche Peak

Fire activity and safety will determine which parts of the park reopen, and when that will happen, according to park officials.