MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation has shut down Interstate 76 both directions from Exit 95 (Hillrose) to Exit 165 (CO-59; Haxtun; Sedgwick) due to adverse weather conditions.

I-76 EB/WB: Full closure between Exit 95 – Hillrose and Exit 165 – CO 59. Both directions closed for adverse weather. Use alternate route. https://t.co/tvPupIBynL — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 29, 2020

The interstate is also closed between Exit 125 (US 6, Sterling) and the Nebraska border.

I 76 is now closed from Sterling East to the Nebraska state line. No estimates on when it will reopen. Please be safe. — CSP Sterling (@CSP_Sterling) December 29, 2020

Drivers should seek an alternate route as CDOT has not announced when the interstate may reopen.