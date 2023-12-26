CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather and FOX31/Channel 2 crew cruised around Castle Rock on Tuesday after snow fell the day after Christmas.

“It looks like we got a couple inches. It didn’t come in until early this morning,” said Donald, a snowplow driver. “So we are a little behind but tackling it.”

Donald was tasked with plowing some school parking lots and shopping center areas. He said with the help of the sun, there shouldn’t be any concerns about bad roads around where he was plowing.

“We will get out here, get it all pushed away then let the sun do its thing,” Donald said. “And if we have to come back in the morning, we will and get it taken care of.”

Teens in Douglas County go tubing on a snowy day following Christmas (KDVR)

Local teens and kids were also out enjoying the fresh powder. Many took sleds or tubes to a nearby park to enjoy the snow.

“It really didn’t feel like winter until it started snowing,” said Neev, a local teen enjoying some sledding. “It was really hot last week.”

Other folks were out shoveling their driveways and sidewalks. Dean said it was nice to have a white Christmas this year.

“It was beautiful,” Dean said.