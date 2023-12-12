DENVER (KDVR) — Zoning changes approved by Denver City Council on Monday could alter the look of one of the city’s busiest streets.

The council passed an ordinance that changed the zoning for multiple properties along a five-mile stretch of East Colfax Avenue from Grant Street in Capitol Hill to Yosemite Street at the city limits.

Some new rules include commercial usage on some parts of the ground level of new buildings and requirements for larger building setbacks.

One of the reasons for the change was to allow for more sidewalk space and make the area more pedestrian-friendly.

The Denver City Council approved these zoning changes along Colfax Avenue on Dec. 11, 2023 (Credit: City and County of Denver)

The new changes also require 14-foot minimums for ground floors and limit the primary form of buildings to shopfronts and townhomes.

According to city officials, the change is to prepare for the East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, which would add bus-only lanes to Colfax, as well as new bus stations.