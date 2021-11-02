Parts of Civic Center Park will reopen on Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver leaders announced the public health order for Civic Center Park will be lifted and as some areas will reopen Wednesday.

Pioneer Fountain at the corner of Broadway and Colfax, MacIntosh Park Plaza at 15th Avenue and Cleveland Street and other areas within Civic Center Park will remain closed while being restored, according to a Denver Parks and Recreation press release.

The park, which sits between the Colorado Capitol and the Denver City and County building, was closed and the homeless population was cleared out Sept. 15 after the city declared the park a health hazard.

The conditions at the park deteriorated over the past year. Trash, needles, leftover food, feces and rats caused major environmental and health problems within the park. Park officials said drug use also led to criminal activity.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment says after inspecting the park it found the hazards have been cleaned up, making the area safe for visitors.