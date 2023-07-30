Parts of Cherry Creek Reservoir are closed for recreation for high levels of toxic algae bloom (Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife).

DENVER (KDVR) — Parts of the Cherry Creek Reservoir have been closed to recreation due to toxic blue-green algae bloom.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said swimming, paddleboarding and wading will not be allowed near the marina and West Shades area of the Reservoir.

However, boating and fishing will still be allowed.

Signs have been placed at the closure areas to inform people of the closure and warn about the dangers of coming into contact with an algae bloom.

“All skin-to-water contact should be avoided for humans and pets,” Cherry Creek Operations Manager Larry Butterfield said.

Butterfield said contact with the water could cause minor skin rashes and make pets ill.

Recreation is closed when water tests above 8 micrograms per liter of the toxic algae microcystin. That threshold is set by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The water in the Cherry Creek Reservoir tested at 10 micrograms per liter.

Samples will continue to be collected and tested and closures will remain in place until the level decreases.