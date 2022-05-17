GLENDALE, Colo. (KDVR) — Former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson’s partner Robin Niceta turned herself into the Glendale Police Department after allegedly making up a sexual assault complaint tip against a city councilor who was pushing for Wilson’s firing.

Niceta was released on a $4,000 personal recognizance bond.

Niceta was a social services worker in Arapahoe County but resigned on May 4. She allegedly made false reports of child sexual abuse anonymously to her employer against Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky.

Jurinsky was outspoken against Wilson and even went as far as saying “Chief Vanessa Wilson is trash” during an interview on the Steffan Tubbs Show on Jan. 27.

The report against Jurinsky was made anonymously on Jan. 28, and according to court paperwork it came in on a phone number listed by Niceta in her personnel file.

A two-week investigation by the Department of Human Services was closed on Feb. 14 and showed no wrongdoing by Jurinsky.

Police have filed two charges against Niceta. One for retaliation against an elected official and another related to her role as a child services worker when she allegedly made the report.

A court date has not been set yet for Niceta.