AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson’s partner is facing criminal charges for allegedly making up a sexual assault complaint tip against a City Councilor who was pushing for Wilson’s firing.

Robin Niceta, Wilson’s partner, was a social services worker in Arapahoe County but resigned on May 4. She allegedly made false reports of child sexual abuse anonymously to her employer against Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky.

Jurinsky was outspoken against Wilson and even went as far as saying “Chief Vanessa Wilson is trash” during an interview on the Steffan Tubbs Show on Jan. 27.

The report against Jurinsky was made anonymously on Jan. 28, and according to court paperwork it came in on a phone number listed by Niceta in her personnel file.

A two-week investigation by the Department of Human Services was closed on Feb. 14 and showed no wrongdoing by Jurinsky.

Police have filed two charges against Niceta. One for retaliation against an elected official and another related to her role as a child services worker when she allegedly made the report.

Robin Niceta stands behind her partner, former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, at a rally on April 11, 2022 in Aurora where Wilson spoke publicly for the first time after being fired as chief. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

In a news conference Monday afternoon, Jurinsky’s attorney said she plans to file a lawsuit against Arapahoe County and Niceta over the allegations and investigation.

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare, to get a call like I got and to be under an investigation like I was, knowing that it was a complete lie and knowing that it was retaliation for my opinion,” Jurinsky said during the news conference. “I am hopeful to see justice be served in this case.”

Niceta has not yet been arrested, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

“We trust the judicial system to give Ms. Niceta her day in court and we will leave politics to the politicians,” Niceta’s attorney Lara Baker told FOX31 in an emailed statement.

Wilson was fired as police chief on April 6.

A public information officer for Arapahoe County sent FOX31 the following statement:

“The Arapahoe County Department of Human Services received about 24,000 calls last year to our child and adult protection hotline. We take every allegation seriously and investigate each one consistent with our established process. Our case workers routinely serve those most vulnerable within our community with the highest levels of professionalism and compassion. Arapahoe County also takes allegations of false reporting seriously – especially when they involve employees. We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior, which undermines the critical work of our team. Upon receiving an allegation of false reporting by an employee, we immediately engaged law enforcement and conducted an internal investigation. It would be inappropriate to provide any further comment on this personnel matter.”