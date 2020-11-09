Partial reopening of Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests on Tuesday

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest park officials announced some forest areas will reopen under a Stage 2 fire ban on Tuesday morning.

Current fire restrictions in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests

“It will take us a little while to get everything open, adjust closure points around the fire areas, and remove closure signs, especially with the snow falling,” said Forest Supervisor Monte Williams.

Forest closures remain in Grand, Boulder and Larimer counties due to continued public safety concerns from on-going wildfires, including hot spots and debris hazards.

Stage 2 fire ban restrictions include:

No open flames are allowed, including charcoal grills, wood stoves and fire pits

Gas powered cooking stoves with an on off switch are permitted

“We understand that it’s cold out there, and folks who are camping and hunting at this time of year really want to have a warming fire,” Williams said. “But the potential for a new fire start hasn’t gone away, and we really need folks to honor these strict fire restrictions.”