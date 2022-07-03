DENVER (KDVR) — Firefighters were on scene of a house fire in the RiNo neighborhood that injured one firefighter.

Denver Fire was responding to a house fire in the 3700 block of Franklin Street. The area sits southeast of the RiNo Beer Garden. According to Denver Fire, smoke was coming from a second-story window when firefighters were called.

Denver Fire on scene of a house fire in RiNo (Photo: Denver Fire Department)

According to Denver Fire, during the firefighting efforts, one firefighter received minor injuries after a partial collapse of the interior.

No other injuries were reported. Crew members are still on scene as they complete the extinguishment at the house.