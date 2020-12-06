Part of Federal Blvd. closed as SWAT, negotiators work to end barricade situation

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (Dec. 6, 8:31 a.m.): All southbound lanes of Federal Boulevard are open, while northbound lanes remain closed.

ORIGINAL: Federal Boulevard is closed from 55th Avenue to 56th Avenue in both directions as SWAT team members and negotiators are on scene working for a resolution with a man who has barricaded himself in a residence on the 5500 block of Federal.

Authorities from Adams County tell FOX31 that shots were fired out of the residence toward officers in the area, but no one was hit or injured.

Area residents were notified through reverse 911 to shelter in place and avoid the area.

SWAT & negotiators are on scene working for a peaceful & safe resolution for a barricaded party inside a residence on the 5500 block of Federal Blvd.



Area residents have been notified of the situation & are advised to stay in their homes until the situation has been concluded pic.twitter.com/zH42Y6mY9g — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) December 6, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated as details are received.