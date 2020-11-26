Parole denied for Krystal Lee Kenney

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Parole was denied Wednesday for Krystal Lee Kenney, a nurse from Idaho who was sentenced to three years in prison for tampering with evidence in the Kelsey Berreth death case, according to the 4th Judicial DA’s office.

Kenney was a nurse from Idaho and the mistress of Patrick Frazee, 33, who was found guilty in November 2019 of killing 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth on Thanksgiving 2018.

Kenney is in prison for taking Berreth’s cellphone back to Idaho to try to make it look like Berreth had left Colorado.

Frazee was brought to trial for beating Berreth to death with a baseball bat while their young daughter was nearby.

He was found guilty on a total of six counts: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of tampering with a body, and three counts of solicitation to commit murder.

Frazee was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 156 years. Prosecutors had not sought the death penalty in the case.