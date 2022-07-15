DENVER (KDVR) — If you are planning to park your vehicle at Denver International Airport, prices are going up.

The rate changes will go into effect on Friday, July 15.

DIA said a study determined that the airport should slightly increase parking rates based on demand and the increased cost to maintain and operate lots.

“The cost of doing business and operating our lots has significantly increased over the last several years,” said DEN Chief Operating Officer Steve Jaquith. “This slight rate increase will ensure DEN can continue to provide a variety of parking options to our passengers at different price points.”

Here is a look at the rate changes for each lot:

Mt. Elbert and Pikes Peak shuttle lots

Prices will remain at $8 per day with no hourly rate

DIA garage

Prices will increase to $7 per hour and $30 per day, which is $2 increase.

Economy lot

Prices will increase to $6 per hour, or if you park 1-3 days the price will increase to $18 per day. If you leave your vehicle for 4 or more days, prices will increase to $16 per day.

Short-term parking

Prices will increase to $7 per hour or $168 per day.

61st and Pena

Prices will increase to $5 per 12 hours or $7 per day.

DIA said rates have not increased at the airport since Sept. 2019.