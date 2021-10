DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport on-site and off-site parking lots are almost full, according to officials.

All of DEN's on-airport parking lots are nearly full and a majority of off-site parking lots are also at capacity. Please consider using the RTD A-Line, a ride-share service, taxi, or any other mode of transportation besides driving yourself and parking. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) October 9, 2021

Rather than not having a spot to park, public transportation or ride-sharing is recommended.

Check the real-time website for parking lots before heading out.