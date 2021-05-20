Parking lot reopens as travelers return to DIA

DENVER (KDVR) — The East Economy Lot at Denver International Airport will reopen on Saturday as air travel returns to pre-pandemic levels.

A new parking system will be in place when the East Economy Lot reopens. The East Garage will switch to the new system on May 25.

The system, which includes contactless payment, has been operating in the West Economy Lot and West Garage since November 2020.

DIA parking lot openings and closures:

East Economy Lot reopens at 12:01 a.m. on May 22

East Garage temporarily closes at 12:01 a.m. on May 22

East Garage and Short Term Parking reopens at 7 a.m. on May 25

Pikes Peak and Mt. Elbert shuttle lots are still closed and valet parking is not available.

Off-airport parking lots offer a shuttle service to the airport.

Rates at both Economy Lots are unchanged at $17 per day, $5 per hour, dropping to $15 after the third day.