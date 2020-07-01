Parking Enforcement in Denver neighborhoods resumes

DENVER (KDVR) – If you park on the street in a Denver neighborhood, you may need to move your car for the first time in several months.

Denver is once again enforcing the 72-hour rule, meaning drivers need to move their cars every three days.

Also, parking restrictions for street sweeping are once again being enforced. City sweepers rid the streets of dirt and debris to keep the drainage system from clogging. All streets should have signs stating when the designated sweeping day is, click here for more on Denver’s street sweeping policy.

Street sweepers will not be cleaning streets the rest of the week due to a forced furlough day on Thursday and Friday’s city holiday.

Downtown parking meters were turned back on in June after City leaders stopped parking enforcement in March.