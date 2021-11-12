Parking at DIA? Pikes Peak lot reopens, more patrols

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport is reopening the Pikes Peak shuttle lot for holiday travel. The cost-effective lot will be open around the clock from Nov. 19 through Jan. 6 for $8 a day.

Allow an extra 45 minutes to get to the terminal from the Pikes Peak lot.

“Over the last several months, we have been unable to permanently reopen the Pikes Peak shuttle lot due to a shortage in bus drivers, which has created some challenges during peak hours,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “As we prepare for an increase of passenger traffic during the holidays, we have made some adjustments to open the shuttle lots despite still facing a shortage in bus drivers.”

The change adds 12,000 parking spaces during the holiday season.

The East Economy Lot will close for incoming vehicles on Monday at 12:01 a.m. due to the bus driver shortage.

Check the real-time website for parking lots before heading out.

Travelers leaving their vehicle at any of DIA’s parking lots will notice additional patrols as a sharp increase in thefts has led to beefed-up police presence.

Follow these tips to better protect your vehicle:

Always lock your car, roll up the windows and take your keys with you.

Remove valuables or spare keys from your vehicle.

Never leave the car running unattended, even for a short period of time.

Park in well-lit and/or busy areas when possible.

Use an alarm system and/or steering wheel lock device.

Call 303-342-4211 immediately to report suspicious activity.

Call 303-342-4645, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for free vehicle services. Anyone parked in the garages, economy or shuttle lots can get help with:

Jump starts

Help locating your vehicle,

Tire inflations

Key retrieval, if they’ve been locked in your vehicle

Valet and Reserved garage parking areas remain closed at the airport.