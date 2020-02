GEORGETOWN, Colo. (KDVR) — Georgetown officially has a new Honorary Mayor. Parker the Snow Dog was sworn in during a ceremony on Tuesday night.

Parker’s inauguration ceremony took place at the Georgetown Community Center.

Police Judge Lynette Kelsey presided over the ceremony and administered the oath to Parker.

Parker is the mascot for Loveland Ski Area, Camp Therapy Dog for the Rocky Mountain Village Easter Seals Camp and also is featured on most Denver Broncos nationally televised games.