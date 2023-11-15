DENVER (KDVR) — A teacher at a Parker school has been fired after allegedly showing footage of previous school tragedies during a lockdown drill.

Parker Core Knowledge, a charter school in Douglas County, told FOX31 that following a routine lockdown drill, one of the teachers showed news station videos of school tragedies that occurred in other states.

Interim school director Heather Newbrough said this was not in line with the school’s protocol and was “completely unacceptable.”

According to Newbrough, the teacher who showed the videos was terminated and is no longer employed at Parker Core Knowledge.

“We practice routine lockdown drills at our school to ensure our students and staff are prepared in the event of an emergency. After learning of this incident, we took immediate steps to notify impacted families of students in that classroom and reassure them that this is not our standard procedure and will not happen again,” said Newbrough in a statement to FOX31.

Mental health resources were provided for students who needed extra support.