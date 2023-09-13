PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Two men are facing attempted first-degree murder charges in a shooting Tuesday morning in the Stroh Ranch neighborhood.

The Parker Police Department responded to the shooting around 5:45 a.m. The neighborhood had a Flock camera system installed in July, which captured the suspects’ license plates. Officers quickly identified the vehicle and arrested 30-year-old James Gomez Deppermann and 23-year-old Aaron Joseph Stelly.

Neighbors are grateful the cameras were installed and did their job.

“I’m glad they have them,” neighbor Breon Whelan said. “Hopefully it’ll deter criminal activity just glad they installed them and were able to catch the person from it.”

“They were able to identify the vehicle and get the suspects same day, so that was pretty cool,” Tony Martinez said.

Both suspects are facing several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a weapon while under the influence.

Two homes reported damage from the shooting, but no injuries were reported.