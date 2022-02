PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was killed and a woman hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday night at a Parker apartment complex.

According to the Parker Police Department, a suspect was arrested.

Parker Police tweeted about the shooting at 6:45 p.m. They said it happened at the Stone Canyon apartments, which are in the 19200 block of Cottonwood Drive.

