PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) – The devastation left behind by the Marshall Fire and others this wildfire season is still fresh in the minds of people around the state.

That compelled some people to make a plan for if the worst were to happen where they live. A fire summit was held in Parker on Thursday.

The thought of a wildfire happening near their home motivated Parker residents to learn what to do if the unthinkable were to occur, which is the sparking of a wildfire.

“If you get the evacuation order, talking about it is not the time to do it when it’s happening,” the Parker Police Department’s Sgt. Greg Epp said.

First responders shared their expertise on the subject with people to arm them with the knowledge on how to handle when a fire happens.

“A communication plan, sometimes our phones get bombarded during an emergency. If you have someone, out of state, that your whole family contacts, sometimes it’s easier,” community risk reduction specialist with South Metro Fire Rescue, Kim Spuhler said.

“People have lived in the same area and you just kind of get that pattern to and from work or to and from the grocery store,” Epp said. “Have a couple of different routes, because the routes that you’re used to taking may not be the route that’s available to evacuate.”

Spuhler told folks to rely on their neighbors for help.

“If I’m not home can you grab my pets, can you grab my elder adult, can you grab my kid,” Spuhler said.

It couldn’t be stressed enough to residents for them to sign up for the Code Red alert system like Mike Applebee has, who’s lived in Parker for 16 years.

“I have not been red alerted, so far, other than the test, but it’s reassuring to know that that connection is there,” Applebee said.

Click here, to sign up for the Code Red alert system.