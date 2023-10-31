DENVER (KDVR) — Parker Police have arrested a man who faces numerous charges related to sexual crimes against children.

Officials are hoping that spreading information about the case will lead to any further victims also coming forward.

According to the department, Robert Roberts, 81, was arrested on Aug. 31. He is facing 11 felony charges, including five counts of sexual exploitation of a child — possession with intent to sell or publish; five counts of sexual exploitation of a child — possession; and one count of habitual sex offender against children.

According to Parker Police, Roberts is known to frequent areas where he may come in contact with children, such as parks, recreation centers and swimming pools.

“We want parents to look at Roberts’ photo,” the department stated in the release.

Parents are asked to contact Detective Shannon Brukbacher at sbrukbacher@parkeronline.org or 303-805-6523 if they believe their child(ren) has had contact with Roberts.