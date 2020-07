PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Parker Police Department is asking for help to identify a truck that hit a bicyclist Wednesday morning.

Police said it happened about 8:25 a.m. The truck then traveled north on Parker Road, north of Hess Road.

The vehicle is described as a white utility style truck with a blue bin on the driver’s side. It had shovels on it and ladder racks with no ladders.

Please call 303-841-9800 with any information about this truck or the incident.