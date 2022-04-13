PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Parker Police Department is asking the community to look out for a missing senior who left a Parker assisted living center around noon on Wednesday.

Marcia Queisert, 77, was last seen around noon in the parking lot of Morning Star Living Center located at 18900 East Main St.

Queisert was seen driving away in her 2018 white Subaru Forester containing the Colorado license plate VOT823.

She suffers from advanced dementia, but police say she should know her name.

Queisert is described as having silver hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs 148 pounds.

If anyone sees Queisert, you are asked to call 911 immediately, or Parker Police at 303-805-3345.