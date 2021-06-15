Parker Police increase trail patrols to target speeding bicyclists

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police patrolling Cherry Creek Trail is something you may see more of now, especially in Parker.

“The biggest complaint we are getting is the speed of the bicyclists, and they are not being safe on the trails,” Parker Police Officer Chase Kelsay said.

With an increase in community complaints from the trail system, the Parker Police Department is making its presence known along trails to try to keep safety and trail etiquette in order.

“Our bike patrol is made up on 9 different people as well as school resource officers during the summer so they’re out here riding the trails,” Kelsay said. “We want to be educating them on what good trail etiquette is,. We want them to be following the speed limit, which is 15 mph in the town of Parker for our trails. That also means we want people to be walking on our right and passing on our left.”

While the municipal code allows officers to ticket speeders along the trail, the department does not want to resort to that. Instead, they hope education through conversations can help make the trails safer for everyone.

Kelsey said E-bikes and scooters must also follow the 15-mph speed limit. Motorbikes and vespas are not allowed on the trail.