Parker community members hold ‘back the blue’ rally

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Dozens of community members came together in Parker Saturday to show support for law enforcement with a rally.

Organizers tell FOX31 the purpose of the event was to show a message of balance in response to other protests occurring nationwide.

“It’s rather scary what’s going on in the country, when you start talking about defunding the police, the very basis of the stability of our society, the rule of law, that’s worrisome,” said Alan Marley.

An event attendee named Kristen said she also worries as a wife of an officer.

“It’s been hard to see the morale decline as they do their work to keep everybody safe,” Kristen said.

Attendees gathered around a gazebo at O’Brien Memorial Park for the rally. Several speakers addressed the crowd. Some officers watched and met supporters, sharing handshakes, “thank you” messages and pictures.

“We need to balance the message out, we are getting a lot of negativity and no balance,” Marley said.

Attendee Gary Tobey stood as a symbol of balance in the crowd with a sign on his hat reading ‘Black lives matter, back the blue.’

“I’m backing the blue, we have to hold both of those thoughts in one mind,” Tobey said, adding, “I think we need to quickly but firmly make some progress and be on the right side of history.”

While the majority of shirts and signs showed support for police, another set of protesters showed up at the same event with signs saying “Black lives matter” and “Be kind,” among other messages.