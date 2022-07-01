PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Two teenage girls were killed after the car they were traveling in hit a light pole, according to police.

Parker Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Parker Road and Plaza Drive around 9:55 p.m. Wednesday. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The victims have been identified as 18-year-old Loren Harris and 17-year-old Destiny Zimmerman.

“Loren was full of life. She made a wonderful impact on her peers in high school, in her church,” her mother, Regina Begaye, said. “And she just adored every single person that crossed her path.”

Begaye said her daughter played competitive volleyball for several years before developing an interest in cars.

“Her hobby was race cars. Like, going to car meets and stuff and looking at race cars, just admiring them,” she said.

According to Begaye, Loren and Destiny bonded over their love of vehicles.

“She just had a really sweet spirit, Destiny. Just something about her, it was so sweet and she was so caring and she loved Loren so much and they were like constantly FaceTimeing. If they were not together, they were constantly on the phone or sending Snapchats,” Begaye said.

She said on Wednesday night, Loren was picking Destiny up ahead of a planned trip to the aquarium the next morning.

“Our pact was always text me when you arrive at your destination so I know you made it safely and always text me when you’re heading home, and that night it must have slipped her mind, because I didn’t get either,” Begaye said.

Loren had just graduated from high school in May. She was due to leave for the Navy on July 7.

“She was really excited about that … so she was making sure she was going to the gym, working out, lifting weights and learning the general order, and she has it pasted all over the place in the house and she’s like, ‘Quiz me, mom,'” Begaye said.

Loren’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for her funeral expenses.