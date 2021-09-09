Parker business owner needs last-minute help with PTSD fundraiser

Wes Crespi, left, owner of Coffee Cabin in Parker, hosts annual fundraisers for Project Healing Waters, which helps veterans who suffer from PTSD.

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) – If you’ve ever driven through the town of Parker, you’ve probably seen the Coffee Cabin, a tiny coffee shop with a larger-than-life owner.

Wes Crespi greets every customer like they’re family and is willing to give them just about anything. Now, he’s the one who needs something.

“It’s very important to us. We believe in America, we love the military and our police and we feel honored that they go out and they’re willing to risk it all for us,” Crespi told FOX31.

Every year, Crespi hosts a fundraiser for Project Healing Waters, a veterans charity that’s near and dear to him. The nonprofit helps veterans cope with PTSD and other ailments by taking them into Colorado’s great outdoors.

“They take them out for three or four days, they take them fishing, and these gentlemen and women get to be with people of their own ilk. People (who have) have lost limbs or people that are just suffering from terrible PTSD, and they say it’s the best medicine,” Crespi said.

In recent years, Crespi’s annual fundraisers for the charity have been a big success, raising tens of thousands of dollars. But this year, likely due in part to the pandemic, Crespi is having a tough time selling the remaining tables and seats for the event and securing auction items to help bring in donations.

He’s hoping local residents will purchase the last couple of tables and local restaurants and shops will donate gift cards and other merchandise to help make the event a success.

For him, this cause is deeply personal.

“My father in law, he suffers from PTSD severely. Ever since he found this organization, he’s so much more outgoing. Plus he’s reaching out and getting the help he needs now because he realizes it’s OK, and he didn’t do anything wrong,” Crespi said.

Ask anyone in Parker and they’ll tell you: When it comes to generosity, Crespi is always the first to help.

“Whenever there’s a need in our community, whenever tragedy hits or there’s some need, Wes is right there and his customers are right there too,” said Jeff Toborg, Parker’s mayor.

Now, they’re hoping customers and the community can give back to the man who’s given so much.

“Now’s the time to jump in and help Wes,” Toborg said.

To purchase tickets or donate auction items, Crespi can be reached directly through this link to his email address.