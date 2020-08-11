Parked Wheat Ridge police car hit during hit-and-run investigation

This Wheat Ridge cruiser was read ended on Aug. 9, 2020. (Credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department)

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Wheat Ridge arrested a man early Sunday morning after he crashed his pickup truck into the back of a police cruiser.

Police believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash, which occurred just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of West 38th Avenue and Pierce Street.

The cruiser that was hit was parked while officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash at the intersection.

Police say 46-year-old Mathew Paul was behind the wheel of the pickup truck that rear-ended the cruiser.

Officers say Paul sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital. No one else was injured.