Parked Wheat Ridge police car hit during hit-and-run investigation

Local

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

This Wheat Ridge cruiser was read ended on Aug. 9, 2020. (Credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department)

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Wheat Ridge arrested a man early Sunday morning after he crashed his pickup truck into the back of a police cruiser.

Police believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash, which occurred just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of West 38th Avenue and Pierce Street.

The cruiser that was hit was parked while officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash at the intersection.

Police say 46-year-old Mathew Paul was behind the wheel of the pickup truck that rear-ended the cruiser.

Officers say Paul sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital. No one else was injured.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories