CONIFER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says Flying J Ranch Park will be closed on Tuesday morning as they search for a missing man.

The sheriff’s office said the man’s car was found in the area of the park.

Rescue crews will complete a concentrated search in the park and no access from the entry point will be allowed until further notice.

The sheriff’s office said they do not need help with the search from the public at this time.

No information has been released about the missing man.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.