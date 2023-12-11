DENVER (KDVR) — Some neighbors in the Park Hill community are on high alert after they say a man has been breaking into their homes and stealing intimate items — mostly women’s underwear.

Neighbors are calling him the “Park Hill panty thief.” Now police are searching for the “possible suspect.”

“I felt like he was watching our house,” said a neighbor, who asked to be anonymous. “He totally passed over everything you think a thief would steal. Money, medications, PlayStations, computers. Didn’t grab any of that stuff.”

A dangerous confrontation

The neighbor is recalling the moments she said a man broke into her home. She told FOX31 about the first time he came through her window in July.

“All of the lights were on in the house. So I don’t know if he chose to come when someone is there,” the neighbor said. “My roommate was asleep in the bedroom. I wasn’t home at the time.”

She said her roommate grabbed a knife and went to approach the man.

“He shoves my roommate into the wall. My roommate stabbed him twice, pretty shallow. He had something in his mouth, and it was a sexual toy, but it was in a case, so not sure if he knew what it was,” she said. “He had been going through their box of things in this nature.”

She says the police were called, and he ran. She told FOX31 he came back three weeks later, but this time he was captured on video.

“My roommate had just left the house. So it felt like he was watching our house. The third time was more recently at the end of October,” she said.

Saturday, she saw a post from a neighbor on the Nextdoor app telling a similar story.

“Around 9 a.m. I went into my office and noticed the window was wide open, no screen, which I thought was weird,” another neighbor said. “The scary part is I looked out my window, and since it had snowed the night before, there was fresh snow on the ground. I could see footprints on the ground. My boyfriend got home at 2 a.m. that night. They were not our footprints. So that’s what led us to believe someone had broken into the home.”

She didn’t think much of it until she started getting dressed.

“As I was looking through my drawers, I noticed all my underwear had gone missing. There was no clean underwear in my drawer, where I usually keep it,” she said.

Neighbors plead for help nabbing panty thief

Neighbors say they’re terrified to sleep at night and are hoping the man will be caught — and soon.

“It’s getting dangerous at this point,” a neighbor said. “This man needs to be caught. He needs to be stopped. He’s not going to stop until we do something.”

The Denver Police Department told FOX31 this man could be linked to breaking into both homes because of the similar stories and how closely the women live to one another. Investigators are working to gather more information on that.

If you can help identify this man or locate him, police ask that you contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 (STOP).