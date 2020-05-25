Parker dad gives local graduates a priceless gift

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s dancing dad is taking on a new alter ego to give local graduates a priceless gift.

Fox 31 previously shared Chris Starkey’s quarantine dance challenges and how each week he gives back to hospitals and front line workers.

The Parker dad donated almost 50 iPads for COVID-19 patients and 1,200 meals to front line heroes.

However, last week, one of his employees at Imprint Event Group gave him a new idea to spark joy.

“One of my senior managers said, ‘Hey, we should do something where we celebrate the kids who haven’t had a chance to graduate,'” Starkey said, adding, “So, I said, ‘Sure let’s do it, I’m down, let’s go, now!”

With a gown, an airhorn and two special helpers, Starkey — the dancing dad turned graduation heckler — managed to give 31 students a front door graduation ceremony all in four days.

“I’ve had probably 70 percent of the kids cry, tears of joy, parents crying,” Starkey said. “It really is a pivotal moment in a kids life and, not to be able to have that experience, they’ll never forget that.”

Starkey didn’t charge families for these ceremonies. He advised anyone who wanted to pay for the priceless porch moments to make a donation to the Colorado Event Alliance.

As a board member and the owner of Imprint Event Group, Starkey says his industry is hurting with no reopening date in sight at this time.

This Friday, Starkey plans to donate another 100 meals to frontline workers at St. Anthony’s hospital.