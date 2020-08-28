Park County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy injured when suspect rammed patrol car head-on

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Park County deputy was injured last week when a suspect rammed into a patrol car head-on, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

According to the Park County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on US Highway 24 on Aug. 20. The sheriff’s office said it had to wait to release details due to an ongoing Colorado State Patrol investigation.

The unnamed suspect had been allegedly involved in a domestic violence situation a short distance away.

The deputy was responding in a marked Chevrolet Tahoe patrol vehicle. The sheriff’s office said it appears the deputy was targeted.

“The deputy was able to avoid the initial attempt by the suspect to strike his vehicle but was unable to avoid another action that resulted in the collision,” Sheriff Tom McGraw said in a statement.

Both vehicles were totaled.

“This incident continues to be investigated as an intentional act,” McGraw said.

The deputy was flown to a Denver-area hospital. He suffered a broken leg, broken arm and severe bruising. The sheriff’s office said the deputy will remain in the hospital for an undetermined amount of time.

“It is the opinion of myself and numerous other law enforcement persons, that if it were not for the large Chevrolet Tahoe that the deputy was driving, the outcome could have been tragically different and resulted in much more severe injuries or worse,” McGraw said. “The Park County Sheriff’s Office thanks all persons that have expressed concern for our deputy. We will keep everyone posted as to his recovery.”