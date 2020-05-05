Parents will need to be flexible as summer camps start canceling

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Camp Granite Lake is nestled in the mountains and serves as a place for kids to escape for two weeks in the summer, and for parents to get a well-deserved break.

But this summer will look very different for Camp Granite Lake and many other summer camps across Colorado.

“It was hard to make a black-and-white decision in a really gray world,” said the camp’s founder Tommy Feldman. Feldman says he was one of the first to cancel their overnight camp in the state.

“Everybody’s taking big payouts, we’re trying to retain our staff. It has forced us to make some really innovative decisions,” Feldman said. “A lot of them run as seasonal businesses, and it makes it really hard to lose essentially your entire chance to generate revenue.”

Summer camps like Feldman’s will now have to reinvent themselves to serve their normal camp community. Feldman says they’re looking into socially distanced programing, family camps, and possibly moving their programming back to late summer or weekends in the fall to make up for the loss.

“Parents are going to have to be more hands-on than they probably would have,” said Kara Thompson, assistant editor of Colorado Parent Magazine.

Colorado Parent Magazine tracks summer camp trends and says some will have to pivot to going virtual. They’re working on a running list of camps that have canceled their season, and have partnered with some camps to have one-on-one conversations with parents about how to plan for this summer.